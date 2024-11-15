Arkansas Children’s to open ASC

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children’s has embarked on an eight-year, $318 million expansion project at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale, according to a Nov. 13 report from Arkansas Money & Politics.

The expansion, which began in 2023, will add beds at both locations, along with a new ASC and redesigned clinical spaces.

The system expansion is expected to add 400 new team members and 150 physicians and providers in the area.

The new outpatient building in Little Rock will house a sports medicine and orthopedics clinic, a new clinical lab, and a new pediatric clinical research center.