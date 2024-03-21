Salem Regional set to open $40M ASC, outpatient center

Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center's new outpatient pavilion is set to open its doors in Columbiana, NBC affiliate WFMJ reported March 20.

The 76,000-square-foot facility will house a medical imaging services, an infusion center and the Firestone Surgery Center, which will offer minimally invasive procedures across a range of specialties, according to a March 5 news release from Salem Regional.

The ASC is equipped with four operating rooms, three treatment rooms and spans approximately 23,000 square feet, according to the SRMC website.

Beginning in April, multispecialty physician practices will open in the same building, including Salem Regional's relocated immediate care clinic, the release said.