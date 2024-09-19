Novant to open outpatient clinic in former Verizon Wireless

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to open a two-story outpatient facility in a former Verizon Wireless call center in Wilmington, N.C., according to a Sept. 19 report from Wilmington Biz.

Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Health Properties recently acquired the 153,526-square-foot building for $21 million.

Novant will occupy floors two and three of the facility, while plans are still in the works for the first floor of the building. As part of Novant's contract, the system has right of first refusal for the first floor.

Verizon's call center opened in 2004 following a $7 million donation from the state. The company promised to bring 1,200 jobs to the area, but the center shuttered in 2020 when Verizon sent 90% of its workforce home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Novant Health plans to recruit 60 to 70 new providers, physicians and advanced practice professionals in the area in the coming years, according to the report.

The former Verizon building will house a variety of services, including an OB-GYN clinic, specialists in pulmonary medicine, pain management, endocrinology and rheumatology, and other lab services including radiology, pharmacy and some infusion chairs.