Missouri hospital opens surgery center in the works for 18 years

Cameron Cortigiano -  

Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., opened a surgical center after 18 years of planning and work, according to an April 2 report by Houston Herald.

Strategic planning of the surgery center started in 2006, and the shell of the facility was completed in 2014. 

The $3.7 million project was funded by the USDA, the Delta Regional Authority, state appropriations, the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments, a community improvement district, and donations from the community.

The facility is the only surgery center of its kind within a 50 mile radius, the report said. 

