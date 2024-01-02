Kelsey-Seybold to add ASC in 125K-square-foot expansion project

Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a 125,000-square-foot medical facility with a planned ASC adjacent to its Katy, Texas, facility, according to a Dec. 29 report from Covering Katy News.

The entire campus will be renamed Kelsey-Seybold Clinic West Campus and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. It will offer primary and specialty care services, including a new radiology suite.

The facility is expected to accommodate more than 77 providers across various specialties. Kelsey-Seybold also announced plans to add an ASC at its Houston-based Cypress Clinic in 2023.





