HCA Healthcare breaks ground on Utah ASC

HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate development, investment and management company NexCore Group have partnered to create an ASC in Orem, Utah.

The planned 41,000-square-foot ASC will include 10 operating rooms and will be designed to support the growth of Orem-based HCA Timpanogos Regional Hospital, according to an April 30 news release from NexCore Group.

The ASC is a joint venture between HCA's Surgery Ventures Group and independent surgical group Central Utah Surgical Center, which is based in Provo, Utah.

The surgery center is expected to open in the second quarter of 2025.