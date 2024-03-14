UT Health opens new ASC

Tyler, Texas-based UT Health is opening a new outpatient and surgery center at Kyle Seale Parkway in San Antonio.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on March 18 for the 108,000-square-foot medical facility, according to a March 13 press release.

The facility will provide primary care, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, rehabilitation medicine, physical therapy, pathology, radiology, urology, and outpatient surgery.

The ASC includes four state-of-the-art operating suites and 16 pre-op and recovery rooms that will open to patients in mid-April.

The new facility is expected to support 130 jobs and have an economic impact of $42.4 million annually.