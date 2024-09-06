Department of Veteran Affairs to open ambulatory facility in Texas

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is constructing a 492,000-square-foot ambulatory care facility in El Paso, Texas, according to a Sept. 5 report by REBusiness Online.

The six-story building will include 47 departments and provide specialties including radiology, audiology, prosthetics and rehabilitation for traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as a dental suite and an eye care clinic.

The facility will be located on the William Beaumont Army Medical Center campus at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Construction on the center is underway and is expected to be completed in 2028, the report said.