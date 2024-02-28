Bellin Health opens surgery center on site of vacant Menards

Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health has unveiled a new specialty surgery and specialty center in Ashwaubenon, Wis., on the property of a vacant Menards store, according to a Feb. 27 report from ABC affiliate WBAY.

The center will begin serving patients March 4, offering therapy, orthopedics, rheumatology, podiatry, imaging, pharmacy, home care equipment, surgery prep and lab services, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the health system.

Later this year, the facility will add digestive health, ENT, asthma and allergy, audiology and neuropsychology services.