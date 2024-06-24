Kelsey-Seybold eyes new Texas ASC

Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold is eyeing a new ASC in Webster, Texas, according to a June 24 report from Community Impact.

In January, the system opened a 116,000-square-foot medical office building offering primary and specialty services on its Bay Area Campus in Webster. Now, it is planning more projects for 2024 and 2025.

While the ASC does not have an opening time frame, it is expected to offer urology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, ear, nose and throat, plastic surgery, gynecology, general surgery and pain management, the report said.