CentraCare gets commission's approval for 170K-square-foot Minnesota ASC

St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare received approval from the St. Cloud Planning Commission to add an ASC to its medical plaza, according to a May 15 report by KNSI Radio.

The health system is planning a 170,000-square-foot ASC and a 60,000-square-foot rehabilitation building. Both facilities are expected to be opened in approximately two years.

CentraCare will also start an apartment complex with 97 units for medical school students and other professions.

The proposal will next go before the city council at a public hearing in the future, the report said.

CentraCare operates 10 hospitals and more than 30 clinics throughout Minnesota, according to its website.