SAAK Health held a July 31 ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new ASC in Brookfield, Wis., according to an Aug. 12 news release. The ceremony was hosted by the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.

The new ASC specializes in cardiology, urogynecology, wound care and more, according to the system's website.

The new ASC hopes to bring area residents more care options closer to home, according to the news release.