Atrium opens $3.45M medical office building

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has opened a 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Greensboro, N.C., according to a July 24 report from the Triad Business Journal.

The $3.45 million medical office opened its doors July 24, marking one of Atrium's largest investments in Greensboro to date.

Construction on the facility began last September and was originally estimated to cost $2.75 million.

Atrium opened its first Greensboro practice in 2006 and now has more than 30 primary, specialty and urgent care practices across the city.

The system served more than 140,000 patients from Greensboro last year, according to the report.