Pain management ASC to open in Delaware

Georgetown, Del.-based Sussex Pain Relief Center is looking to open a pain management-focused ASC in Lewes, Del.,the Delaware Business Times reported Nov. 25.

Manonmani Antony, MD, of Beebe Healthcare and TidalHealth, told the Times that the new center aims to address the lack of operating space for advanced procedures that she currently has to handle in Dover, Del., or risk sending patients to farther, sometimes out-of-state, locations.

The new facility, the Southern Delaware Medical Center, will span 5,924 square feet and will include an operating room, a procedure room, pre- and post-operative care units and a waiting room. The new center will also work to decrease opioid use throughout the state, according to Dr. Antony.