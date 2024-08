A 14,000-square-foot ASC is planned for Imperial Medical Center in Sugar Land, Texas, according to an Aug. 5 report from Community Impact.

The ASC will be remodeled from an existing suite within the building, according to the report. Four operating rooms are set to be converted into an outpatient surgical center.

Construction on the project is expected to cost $2.08 million and will begin in September. It is slated to be completed by Nov. 1.