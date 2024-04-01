Orthopedic ASC opens in Idaho

The Hayden (Idaho) Surgery Center has initiated its phased opening process, the Coeur d'Alene Press reported March 31.

The orthopedics-focused facility offers services including physical therapy, orthopedic urgent care and orthopedic surgery, according to CDA Press. The ASC has five operating rooms, an outpatient clinic and a physical therapy office.





The center is staffed by five orthopedic surgeons — Christopher Arena, MD, Jeffrey Lyman, MD, Adam Olscamp, MD, Darren Plummer, MD and Richard Lee Stowell, MD — who specialize in procedures such as total joint replacement and minimally invasive surgery.