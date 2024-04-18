HCA Midwest opens $9.3M Missouri ASC

HCA Midwest has completed construction on a $9.3 million ASC in Kansas City, Mo., according to an April 17 report from the Kansas City Business Journal.

Work on the 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center began in 2023 and wrapped up in early April. It will provide orthopedic, gastroenterology, vascular, general surgery and podiatry services. The center will open with 12 employees, including operational and clinical staff.

Eventually, the ASC hopes to grow to 40 employees and 28 affiliated physicians. It will fully open at the end of May, according to the report.

It includes five operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms. HCA Midwest currently has seven ASCs across the Kansas City area.

It is working on additional ASC projects in the area, including an 18,800-square-foot facility on Lee's Summit Medical Center campus.

HCA is also collaborating with the Research College of Nursing on a $34.5 million project that will expand space and nursing student capacity. The new school building, which will be adjacent to HCA Midwest's Research Medical Center, is anticipated to open in late 2024.

HCA Midwest is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.