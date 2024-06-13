Certificate of need filed for 6 dental ASCs in Connecticut

Two Connecticut dentists have filed a certificate of need application to open six ASCs in the state, Hartford Business reported June 13.

The CON application states that Catamount Health is a future name of the dentists' organization, which will do business as Dental Sedation Center of Connecticut.

The dental sedation-focused ASCs would each be located in different cities, but the exact locations are still being determined pending the leasing of commercial space within medical office buildings. Potential locations were listed as including Fairfield, Stamford, Hartford, New Haven, New London and Danbury.

The application states the ASCs would be located within 10-25 miles of the city center to service patients who would be served by local hospitals within the same radius.

A draft timeline states the dentists would open one center each quarter beginning during the first quarter of 2025. Construction of the centers is estimated to cost between $2 million and $15 million.