Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children’s Health has converted a building in Malvern, Pa., into a medical facility with an ASC, according to an Oct. 11 report from ENRMidAtlantic.

The practice outfitted the 45,000-square-foot space to house audiology, behavioral health, X-ray and ultrasound on the first floor and an ASC on the second floor.

The medical facility took a year to complete and cost the system $17.5 million, coming in $200,000 under budget, according to the report.