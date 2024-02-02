Community Health Development Partners to open $20M Arizona ASC

Community Health Development Partners has announced plans to open a $20 million ASC in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Community Health focuses on creating healthcare ecosystems in rural and underserved communities.

The Lake Havasu Community Health Center is expected to open in the fall and create over 100 new jobs in the Lake Havasu City area, according to a Feb. 1 press release.

The 17,063-square-foot ASC will feature four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, a catheterization lab and 14 pre- and post-recovery beds.

About 27,717 square feet of adjacent space will also be transformed into a medical office building.

Along with surgery services, CHC will offer access to free health and wellness programming and referral services in conjunction with the Community Health Development Foundation, CHDP’s nonprofit partner. Health offerings will include routine screenings, wellness classes, health education and meeting space for a patient advisory board.

Community Health opened its flagship ASC in Elko, Nev., at the beginning of 2023 and has another Nevada facility scheduled to open in 2024.