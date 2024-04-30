UCHealth breaks ground on ASC, medical office building

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities.

The health system is adding a 119,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Highlands Ranch and a 12,000-square-foot building in Green Valley Ranch in collaboration with medical real estate developers Remedy Medical Properties and Kanye Anderson Real Estate, according to an April 30 news release shared with Becker's.

The Highland Ranch facility will offer services including orthopedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and care from other independent physicians, according to the release. The ASC at that location will be shared by several partners and includes office space for ancillary physicians. The center is projected for completion in fall 2025.

The Green Valley Ranch facility will house urgent care, primary care, imaging and physical therapy, the release said. The site and shell is expected to be completed this fall.