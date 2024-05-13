New ASC under construction at Tennessee shopping center

A new ASC is under construction at a shopping center in Cookeville, Tenn., according to a May 12 report from the Upper Cumberland Business Journal.

The ASC is part of a development partnership between the Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Tier 1.

The ASC expects to see 200 to 300 visitors per day, according to the report. It will fill a need for patients in the area who require musculoskeletal care.

In 2022, the Cookeville Regional Medical Center board of trustees voted to acquire a 20% interest in the new facility.

In 2022, Tier 1 purchased land for the new site for $20 million. It is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.





