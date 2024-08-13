ChristinaCare, Atlas to develop East Coast ASC network

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristinaCare and surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

ChristianaCare currently operates a surgery center at its Newark, Del., campus and has part ownership in the Spine Surgery Center in Wilmington, and Glasgow Surgery Center in Newark, according to an Aug. 13 release from Atlas.

Atlas is headquartered in Phoenix and manages 32 ASCs with more in development. In addition, the company has also formed joint ventures with Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health and Banner Health, also in Phoenix.