Mount Sinai opens New York City ASC

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has opened Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center, a 25,106-square-foot ASC.

The center is a joint venture between Mount Sinai and Merritt Healthcare, an industry leader in ASCs, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

The facility will offer orthopedic and spine surgery, neurosurgery and breast surgery for adult and pediatric patients.

The ASC features Stryker Mako Robotics for total joint replacements, Hana tables for anterior hip replacements and advanced imaging and pathology capabilities to support complex spine and breast surgeries.

The ASC comprises four operating rooms and 12 recovery bays, and is equipped to handle both routine and complex procedures, including 23-hour stays for recovery.