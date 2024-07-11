Akron Children's set to open ASC, urgent care center

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital's new pediatric ASC will open its doors July 23.

Akron Children's Outpatient Surgery Center in Beachwood, Ohio, will initially offer pediatric gastroenterology, orthopedic and ENT surgeries, according to a July 3 news release from the hospital. It plans to add other pediatric surgical specialties by early 2025.

"We are replicating the care we provide in our outpatient surgery centers in Akron and Boardman with the same surgeons, anesthesiologists and surgical services staff caring for patients in Beachwood," Daniel Goldstein, MD, medical director of the new surgery center, said in the release.

The hospital is also opening a pediatric urgent care center on the same campus as well as a specialty care office with pediatric cardiologists, neurologists and other specialists, according to the release.