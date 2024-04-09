Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners open South Carolina ASC

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners' joint venture surgery center will open April 11 in Greenville, S.C.

The Millennium Surgery Center will offer same-day orthopedic, otolaryngology and pain management care, Compass Surgical Partners said in an April 9 news release. The ASC is also expected to earn Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation and certification from Medicare by mid-May. The ASC will also have Stryker's Mako robot for total hip and knee replacements.

This will be the fourth facility from Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass' strategic partnership.

"Millennium Surgery Center will be the first ASC to offer outpatient joint replacements in the Upstate region of South Carolina, allowing it to provide cutting-edge care at a reduced overall cost and with lower copays than hospital care," Matt Caldwell, market president for Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, said in the release.