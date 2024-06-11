Houston Methodist developing system's largest outpatient center with ASC

Houston Methodist is planning its largest outpatient care campus, which will include an ASC, in Spring, Texas, Community Effect reported June 10.

The 120,000-square-foot center will offer comprehensive care services with a focus on orthopedics and sports medicine, Nathan Jacobs, vice president of operations at Houston Methodist Physician Organization, told the publication.

According to Mr. Jacobs, the outpatient campus will house about 70 exam rooms, an ASC, primary and multispecialty physician practices, physical and occupational therapy as well as lab and imaging services.

The center is slated to open at the end of 2026, Community Effect reported.