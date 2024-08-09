Michigan medical board approves 2 joint venture ASCs

The Munson (Mich.) Healthcare Cadillac Hospital's board of directors has approved the development of two new joint venture ASCs in Cadillac and Gaylord, Mich., according to an Aug. 9 report from Cadillac News.

In September, Munson Healthcare revealed a three-year plan to provide better patient access to healthcare services across the region, with the addition of more outpatient facilities at the forefront of that plan.

Both outpatient surgery centers will operate as joint ventures with local surgeons. They will complement the full range of surgical services offered at Cadillac Hospital and Otsego Memorial Hospital.

With the two new ASCs, Munson Healthcare aims to free up operating room capacity at its hospitals for procedures requiring overnight stays.