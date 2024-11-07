Andrews Sports Medicine recommended for approval of Alabama ASC

The Homewood (Ala.) Planning Commission recommended approval of Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center's proposal to develop an ASC, according to a Nov. 6 report by Construction Review.

The project is listed in Alabama Secretary of State Business Entity Records under St. Vincent's Health System, which filed a certificate of need in January.

The CON proposal for the $124 million surgery center includes 16 operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

The Homewood City Council Planning and Development Committee will review the proposal in December.

If approved, construction is anticipated to start in the first quarter of 2025, the report said.





