Essentia to open Minnesota musculoskeletal ASC

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has announced plans to open a musculoskeletal center in Brainerd Lakes, Minn., the Mille Lacs Messenger reported Dec. 17.

The 50,000-square-foot facility will offer orthopedic surgery, podiatry, rheumatology, endocrinology, interventional pain care, sports medicine and other care.

The space will feature 70 exam and procedure rooms, as well as an indoor and outdoor rehabilitation gym, an orthopedic urgent care center, a drive-through pharmacy and expanded spine services. An additional 50,000-square feet of space inside the building will be initially unused, but eventually incorporated into the clinic site.