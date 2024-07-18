Florida health systems planning JV ASC

Real estate company St. Joe Company, Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University announced their plans for a joint venture project featuring an ASC, according to a news release on July 17.

The building is the first of several in the works for an 87-acre medical campus being planned jointly by St. Joe, TMH and FSU in Panama City. The facility –– TMH Urgent Care and TMH Physician Partners –– is currently open to patients.

An ASC and cardiology center are planned for the new medical facility in the fall. Future plans for the joint venture also include a 100-bed hospital with an emergency center and other specialists and inpatient services.