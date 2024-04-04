Sutter Health to break ground on $442M medical office building, ASC

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is set to break ground on a five-story, 129,000-square-foot medical office building that will cost the system an estimated $442 million, according to an April 4 report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The facility will house an ASC and a brain health center, and it is set to open to patients in 2028. The San Francisco Planning Commission will review the project later this week.

The building's construction is part of a commitment Sutter Health made with the city in 2013 to create more development in exchange for demolishing and reconstructing the St. Luke's health campus.