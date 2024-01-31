NYU Langone opens ambulatory center in former Bloomingdale's, Sears

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y., in a former Bloomingdale's and Sears building, according to a Jan. 31 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

This is NYU's largest ambulatory care site on Long Island, according to the report. The building has been empty since 2018, and in 2020, NYU announced plans to redevelop the space into a medical facility.

NYU has signed a 35-year lease with the facility. The center contains 260 patient rooms, an expanded adult ophthalmology service and 32 clinical specialties, including cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, surgical specialties, OB-GYN, pediatrics, radiology and pulmonology.