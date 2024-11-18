Colorado ambulatory care center opens

The River Landing Surgery Center opened its doors in Montrose, Colo., according to a Nov. 15 report from the Montrose Press.

The facility is located in the Montrose Regional Health Ambulatory Care Center, hosting an open house for community members on Nov. 14.

Ground was broken on the new building in 2022, which houses the hospital’s Mountain View Therapy Clinic, Alpine Women's Centre and the Spine and Pain Clinic, as well as outpatient labs and other services.

The same-day surgery unit is the latest to open within the new building, which also houses an independent lessee Cedar Point Health.