Adventist acquires ASC

Adventist Health Lodi (Calif.) Memorial Hospital Foundation has purchased the Lodi Outpatient Surgery Center and added it to its network after years of leasing the center from local physicians, according to a Nov. 2 Lodi News-Sentinel report.

The 9,000-square-foot surgery center was created in 1984 and utilized by a group of physicians whose practices were affected by "overwhelmed" hospital operating room schedules. The hospital was able to lease the facility as physicians at the original practice began to retire.

The addition of the ASC will increase the number of procedures the hospital is able to perform and expand its service offerings, starting with a gastrointestinal service line.