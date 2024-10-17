State's largest ASC opening in New York

A $30 million "smart" ASC is poised to open in Amherst, N.Y., Oct. 24, capping a five-year construction project, according to an Oct. 17 report from Buffalo Business First.

The Northtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center comprises 14 surgical and procedure rooms, including seven hospital-sized operating rooms, three smaller procedure rooms and four rooms for gastroenterology procedures. The facility is estimated to be the largest freestanding ASC in the state, according to the report.

The ASC is expected to perform 8,000 procedures in its first year of operation and over 10,000 at full capacity, from colonoscopies and hand procedures to joint replacement and gall bladder removals.

The project is a joint venture among Kaleida Health, UBMD Physicians' Group and physician owners in partnership with Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.