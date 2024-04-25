Inspira Health opens medical office building in former Dick's Sporting Goods, plans ASC

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has opened a $50 million outpatient center in a former Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford, N.J., according to an April 24 report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 80,000-square-foot facility houses primary care, OB-GYN, orthopedics and sports rehab. An ASC is also in store for the facility, along with additional services from Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care, Cooper and Inspira Neuroscience and Atlantic Medical Imaging.

Inspira is also planning a larger project at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Harrison Township, N.J., according to the report.