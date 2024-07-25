Northwestern Medicine proposes new medical building

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has proposed a new medical office building at its Huntley (Ill.) hospital campus, according to a July 25 report from Shaw Local News Network.

The building would be next to an existing medical office facility and would add 300 jobs, according to the report.

The new building already has reached maximum occupancy in terms of tenants. The two-story building is set to house oncology infusion, oncology radiation, cardiology diagnostics, the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, medical oncology, general surgical services for gastroenterology, pulmonary, urology and related professional offices.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal before the Huntley Village Board and Plan Commission vote on it, the report said.