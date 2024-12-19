Cleveland Clinic to open Florida ASC

Cleveland Clinic has announced plans to open a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., that will include a new ASC, according to a Dec. 19 report from the Palm Beach Post.

Cleveland Clinic also plans to quadruple its outpatient medical offices in the area, leasing an additional 120,000 square feet of space. Currently, the system has 30,000 square feet of space.

Cleveland Clinic has four hospitals in the Treasure Coast north of Palm Beach County and a Florida headquarters in Weston, Fla.

The hospital will feature about 150 inpatient beds, an emergency department and a medical office building in addition to the ASC, according to the report.

Priority specialties will include heart, vascular and thoracic care, digestive disease care, neurological care, cancer care and more.

Cleveland Clinic also plans to add jobs in the area, including an undisclosed number of physicians, nurses, technicians and other medical professionals.