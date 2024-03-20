University Hospitals opens joint venture ASC in Ohio

University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a joint venture surgery center.

The facility is a partnership between Cleveland-based University Hospitals, NueHealth and local physicians from Foundation Medical Group, according to a March 20 news release from University Hospital.

The center will have six suites and focus on orthopedic, spine and ENT-related surgical procedures.

University Hospitals plans to open UH Amherst Health Center on the same campus in May. The health center will include a medical office for physicians and other medical and surgical specialists, the release said.