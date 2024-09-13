Cleveland Clinic opens new medical office building

Cleveland Clinic Children’s held a ribbon-cutting for a new medical office building in Akron, Ohio.

The new services at Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Medical Office Building include pediatric primary care and specialty services, according to a Sept. 12 press release.

The new facility has 18 exam rooms, including spaces for echocardiograms, pulmonary testing and allergy testing observation, as well as two behavioral health rooms.

Primary care services open to patients on Sept. 16, with specialty services coming in future weeks.

The new location will have 23 physician providers, according to the release.