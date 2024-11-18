Judge approves plan for orthopedic surgery facility in Alabama

An administrative law judge has approved Montgomery, Ala.-based Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons' plan for a surgical facility.

The Southern Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Montgomery, Ala., will have six operating rooms, two specialized procedure rooms and a surgical robot, according to a Nov. 14 news release from SOS.

The plan is advanced to the State Health Planning and Development Agency to decide whether to issue the Certificate of Need.

The center is expected to open within the next two years if approved by the SHPDA, the release said.