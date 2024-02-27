HCA's Surgery Ventures opens California ASC

Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center.

Surgery Ventures is Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's ASC business.

The 24,000-square-foot center in Campbell, Calif., includes six operating and two procedure rooms, according to a Feb. 27 news release.

Surgical specialties supported at the facility include colon and rectal surgery, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pain management, podiatry, surgery of the hand, plastic and reconstructive surgery, urology, and general surgery.

The building was formerly a laboratory before being converted into an ASC by healthcare developer Hammes, the release said.