Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has filed a certificate of need with the state to develop an $18.9 million ASC in the area, according to a July 9 report from CBS affiliate WFMY.

The application was filed for a cost overrun to develop North Elam Ambulatory Surgery Center, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told the news station. The project is expected to be complete in April 2026 if the certificate is approved.

A public hearing on the project will take place Aug. 14.