Lake Regional seeks funding for $18.7M ASC

Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System has set a $5 million community support goal to fund adding an ASC to its Lebanon (Mo.) campus.

The 21,000-square-foot Lake Regional Surgery Center - Lebanon is part of a $32.4 million phased expansion of its Lebanon campus by the health system, according to the Lake Regional fundraising page for the center. The outpatient surgery center is expected to cost a total of $18.7 million and will offer robotic-assisted total joint replacement and gastroenterology services.