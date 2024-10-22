Adventist begins Oregon ASC expansion

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has started the expansion and modernization of its ambulatory surgery center in Tillamook, Ore., Tillamook Headlight Herald reported Oct. 22.

The $18 million expansion and renovation project kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 17. The project includes three phases of development and was initiated after staff observed that the existing surgical suite was "settling and causing cracking in the floor," according to the report.

Renovations will add a fourth operating room and expand pre- and post-operative beds, increasing the unit's capacity. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.