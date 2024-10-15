$32M ASC opens in South Carolina

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has opened an outpatient surgery center in Greenville, the Greenville Journal reported Oct. 14.

The $32 million, 5,351-square-foot center is the healthcare system's largest expansion in the last decade. The Prisma Health Surgery Center - Centennial Way, specializes in same-day outpatient procedures and minimally invasive surgeries across specialties including ear, nose and throat procedures, gynecology, urology, colorectal surgery and general surgery.

The facility includes six advanced surgical suites and is located near the Greenville Memorial Hospital Campus.