Bon Secours Mercy Health, Aligned Cardo, Compass Surgical Partners team up for ASC

Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Aligned Cardio are partnering to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Henrico, Va., in 2025.

Five things to know:

1. The ASC will be 8,000 square feet and offer procedures including diagnostic heart catheterization, coronary interventions, peripheral interventions, and pacemaker and AICD implantations.

2. The ASC won't include overnight stays.

3. Partners plan to seek accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for the facility.

4. The ASC is scheduled to open in late 2025 adjacent to the Bon Secours Short Pump Emergency Center.

5. Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center is part of a growing portfolio between Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners. Compass Surgical Partners has helped develop more than 250 ASCs over the last 30 years.