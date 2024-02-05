1st Baptist Health, Compass Surgical ASC to open in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center — the first joint ASC between Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners — is set to open in early February, according to a Feb. 4 report from Jacksonville.com.

Baptist and Compass originally announced a partnership in January, with plans to open multiple facilities in Northeast Florida, both through the renovation of existing Baptist sites and the acquisition of new ASCs.

The first Horizon ASC will be located on Baptist Medical Center Beaches' campus and will offer orthopedics, neurosurgery, plastic surgery and general surgery.

The next ASC is expected to open later this year at Baptist Medical Center South. Compass has developed about 250 ASCs in 35 states over the past 30 years.