Michigan hospital opens ASC

McLaren Macomb in Mount Clemens, Mich., has opened the McLaren Macomb Outpatient Surgery Center.

The ASC is part of the new Harrington Medical Center and was the last component of the facility to open.

The 62,000-square-foot facility broke ground in June 2021, according to a Feb. 26 news release from Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, and began a phased opening in March 2023. The medical center's services include primary care, pain management and neurology.

McLaren Macomb is a 288-bed acute care hospital.